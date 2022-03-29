SPOKANE, Wash. - On March 15, a burglary suspect was arrested on Dishman Mica Rd. by Spokane Valley Deputies and charged with two felonies of burglary and theft in the second-degree, as well as five additional misdemeanors including three counts of second-degree vehicle prowling, one count of third-degree malicious mischief, and one count of second-degree criminal trespass.
At around 1:20 a.m., deputies responded to a call from a security officer of a possible burglary in the area. The officer described a dark SUV in the parking lot, with two subjects outside the vehicle with flashlights.
The responding deputy located a 2002 Mercury Mountaineer in a dark portion of the lot with the driver's door open. An adult male in dark clothes was running away towards the north. Additional units were called in, but a check of the immediate area did not turn up anyone. A 36" by 24" hole was cut out of the chain link fence, circumventing the barbed wire on top. Several work vehicles inside the fenced area appeared to have been entered. Inside the back of the Mercury, a large assortment of tools, tool chests, and an air compressor or welder could clearly be seen.
Soon after, another deputy made contact with man in dark clothes who was out of breath and looking over his shoulder, in the direction of the investigation. The man was detained and identified as 33-year-old Jacob L. Owens. A flashlight was found on his person.
Owens told deputies he jumped over the barbed wire fence, claiming he did not cut the hole, and began rummaging through work vehicles, taking several tools and stashing them in the Mercury. Without a search warrant, deputies could not enter the vehicle to assess the value of the tools, but from what could be glimpsed from the outside, the estimated value was around $3,000. The vehicle was seized as evidence pending a search warrant, and Owens brought to Spokane County Jail.
Only 14 hours later, Owens was released from jail under his own recognizance.
Later that day, Spokane Valley Investigative Unit detectives began looking into the case and learned the victim business had previously reported a similar burglary. Owens was also identified as a former employee, having worked at the victim business several years prior. The owner said the business had been burglarized numerous times over the past few months, and he suspected Owens as the culprit.
After a search warrant was obtained, SVIU detectives located a large stash of stolen tools and equipment, totaling approximately $20,000—well over the initial estimate. Some of the tools belonged to the business, while others found belonged to one of the employees personally.
As the suspect has already been released, detectives requested the second-degree theft charge be amended to first-degree theft, reflecting the seriousness of the crime. With a second victim identified, they also asked for an additional charge of the same.
According to Washington state law, a person commits second-degree theft when the value of the stolen property or services is more than $750 but less than $5,000. Punishment includes up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. First-degree theft involves stolen property or services worth over $5,000 and is a class B felony.