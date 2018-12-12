Spokane Valley Major Crimes Detectives are investigating a domestic violence incident where a father stabbed his son after the attacked his mother with a high-power pellet rifle.
Deputies were called to a home near Broadway and Walnut just after 4:00 am for a report of a shooting and a stabbing.
The caller told dispatch that his father had stabbed him.
Deputies arrived to find 27-year-old Mason G. Day outside the home with a pellet rifle.
Mason was detained.
Deputies went inside the home and found Mason's mother with a gunshot wound to the leg and the his father with a gunshot wound to the neck. They were both transported to the hospital for treatment and their injuries are considered to be non-life threatening.
Detectives say Mason, who has a history of mental health problems, attacked his mother and was armed with the rifle. Mason's father stabbed Mason while protecting his wife, and Mason then shot him in the neck before fleeing the home.
Mason was taken to the hospital for treatment of a stab wound that is considered to be non-life threatening.
Detectives are still investigating the incident and expect Mason to be charged soon.