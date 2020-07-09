Update, July 9, 11:20 a.m.
SPOKANE, Wash. - No suspect has been identified after a shooting in East Central Spokane after detectives also discovered an improvised explosive device.
According to the Spokane Police Department, officers responded to a reported shooting in the area of 1st Avenue and Madelia Street at about 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday, July 8. A caller had reported that the victim, who was not known to them, had entered their residence covered in blood.
Officers arrived at the scene to find the victim laying on the sidewalk outside and immediately began triage. The victim had a couple of actively bleeding wounds to their leg and a tourniquet was applied to control the bleeding.
The victim was taken to the hospital for what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.
Major Crimes Detectives responded and took over the investigation and obtained a search warrant for another residence. Detectives recovered a firearm and found an improvised explosive device, which was rendered safe by the SPD Explosive Device Unit.
No suspects have been identified or located at this time, according to police. The victim and many witnesses have reportedly refused to cooperate and give information about the shooting.
The investigation remains ongoing. Police are encouraging anyone who has information about the incident to call Crime Check at (509)456-2233 and reference incident #2020-20116185.
Update, July 8, 4:30 p.m.:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Detectives are still investigating after a shooting in East Spokane.
One man has been taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound. Though authorities are still working to determine whether there was a shooter or if the wound was self-inflicted.
Previous Coverage:
SPOKANE, Wash. - A victim has been taken to the hospital after being shot multiple times.
The area near 1st Avenue and Madelia Street is blocked off as crews investigate the scene.
First responders applied a tourniquet to the victim when they arrived and the victim was reportedly conscious and moving around.
Police do not have a suspect at this time and Major Crimes detectives are in the process of processing the scene.
