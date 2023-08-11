SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley Investigative Unit (SVIU) added charges against a suspect already in custody for driving a stolen vehicle into a patrol car and fleeing from police on Monday.
SVIU charged the suspect after identifying him as one of the two suspects who used a stolen truck to drive through a gate, prowled cars, and then stole a second truck on July 24.
According to SVIU report, suspects deserted the scene as SVIU parked patrol cars at the damaged gate and proceeded into the fenced area on foot.
Suspects fled in the two stolen vehicles, crashing through the gate again and ramming into two patrol cars.
The second stolen vehicle (GMC) was believed to be driven by a 30-year-old man, who followed the path made by the suspect in the first stolen vehicle.
The man in custody and an unidentified suspect fled on foot when law enforcement arrived on scene.
While in the stolen GMC, the unidentified man jumped on the hood of the truck as the driver recklessly fled the parking lot.
Due to the reckless driving and dangerous driving actions, the deputies did not continue the pursuit, as per SVIU.
Deputies and SVIU Detectives said they are investigating the 30-year-old man's recent criminal activity. They believe he has committed many additional theft/burglary-type criminal acts.
SVIU states that the case is a highly complex and ongoing investigation and will provide information when available or additional charges/arrests are made.
They are still currently searching for the second suspect in these crimes who drove away in the gray Dodge truck.
If you have any information about the man in custody or the unidentified suspect please call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 and reference case number 10109770.
Watch full surveillance video of the incident provided by Spokane Valley Police Department: