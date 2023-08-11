SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley Investigative Unit (SVIU) added charges against a suspect already in custody for driving a stolen vehicle into a patrol car and fleeing from police on Monday.

SVIU charged the suspect after identifying him as one of the two suspects who used a stolen truck to drive through a gate, prowled cars, and then stole a second truck on July 24.

According to SVIU report, suspects deserted the scene as SVIU parked patrol cars at the damaged gate and proceeded into the fenced area on foot.

Suspects fled in the two stolen vehicles, crashing through the gate again and ramming into two patrol cars.

The second stolen vehicle (GMC) was believed to be driven by a 30-year-old man, who followed the path made by the suspect in the first stolen vehicle.

The man in custody and an unidentified suspect fled on foot when law enforcement arrived on scene.

While in the stolen GMC, the unidentified man jumped on the hood of the truck as the driver recklessly fled the parking lot.

Due to the reckless driving and dangerous driving actions, the deputies did not continue the pursuit, as per SVIU.

Deputies and SVIU Detectives said they are investigating the 30-year-old man's recent criminal activity. They believe he has committed many additional theft/burglary-type criminal acts.

SVIU states that the case is a highly complex and ongoing investigation and will provide information when available or additional charges/arrests are made.

They are still currently searching for the second suspect in these crimes who drove away in the gray Dodge truck.

If you have any information about the man in custody or the unidentified suspect please call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 and reference case number 10109770.

Watch full surveillance video of the incident provided by Spokane Valley Police Department:

SVIU Detectives Identify and Added 7 New Felony Charges to Suspect that Rammed Two Marked Patrol Cars Fleeing from a Burglary

On August 10, 2023, Spokane Valley Investigative Unit (SVIU) Detectives added additional charges to a suspect already in custody, facing several felony charges, after they identified him as one of the two suspects who used a stolen truck to smash through a gate, prowl cars, and steal a second truck on July 24, 2023, at approximately 4:45 am, from a business in the 100 block of N. Vista.

NOTE: The accompanying video is made of clips from surveillance video during the incident noted above.

As the suspects appeared to be getting ready to leave (from the video), Spokane Valley Deputies parked their patrol cars at the damaged gate and proceeded into the fenced area on foot. The suspects fled in the two stolen trucks, passing by the Deputies as they accelerated, and crashed through the gate again, ramming two marked patrol cars. The first stolen truck (gray Dodge), driven by an unidentified suspect, crashed through the gate, causing extensive damage to two patrol cars, and the stolen truck became disabled.

The second stolen vehicle (GMC), believed to be driven by 30-year-old Michael T. Carter, followed the path made by the suspect in the gray Dodge and rapidly fled the scene.

The unidentified suspect jumped out of the disabled stolen truck and fled on foot. Deputies gave chase on foot, but Carter circled back in the stolen GMC to rescue his criminal partner. When Carter pulled up next to him, the suspect could not enter the passenger door as he continued to run. With

Deputies on foot and in patrol cars closing in, the suspect jumped on the hood of the stolen GMC as Carter recklessly fled the parking lot.

Deputies in marked patrol cars began to pursue the fleeing stolen GMC, but due to the extremely reckless and dangerous driving actions of the suspects, and the unacceptable danger to the public, Deputies did not continue the pursuit.

Deputies and SVIU Detectives did some outstanding and complex investigative work during this complicated investigation into Carter’s recent criminal activity, which led them to believe he has committed many additional theft/burglary-type criminal acts that continue to be investigated.

As an example, a Deputy used the recovery of Maverik drink cups found in the stolen Dodge. He eventually went to the Maverik store in Airway Heights, where he obtained video of Carter (later identified) driving the Dodge and purchasing both drinks. From there, he went into Walmart, and from the pictures obtained from the Maverik security footage, a loss prevention employee identified the male as Carter.

As previously stated, this is a highly complex and ongoing investigation, and we will provide information as it becomes available or additional charges/arrests are made.

NOTE: The accompanying video is made of clips from surveillance video during the incident noted above.

Anyone with information about this incident, Carter’s recent criminal activity, or who can help identify the second suspect is urged to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233, reference #10109770.

###

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!