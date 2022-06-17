SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Office is continuing the search for a man who allegedly attempted burglary on Wednesday, June 15 on the 7800 block of N. County Homes Blvd.
Now, detectives have identified the suspect as 39-year-old Brandon Bricker.
Bricker is wanted on charges of attempted residential burglary in connection with this incident, as well as other unrelated charges.
SCSO asks anyone who has information about Bricker or his whereabouts, or if you see him, to call Crime Check at (509)456-2233 immediately, and reference case reference #10074575.