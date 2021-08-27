UPDATE: AUG. 27 AT 2:16 P.M.
Spokane Valley Detectives have identified the suspect as 31-year-old Sabrina M. Heaton.
They said she has not been located and is considered armed-and-dangerous.
Here's her description:
- 32-years-old
- 5'02"
- 130 lb
- White
- Female
- Blonde hair
- Brown eyes
Detectives said Heaton was last seen driving a black Volkswagen convertible with no license plates and a temporary tag in the rear window.
There was a second female with Heaton, who hasn't been identified.
The victim of the shooting is in serious but stable condition.
Anyone with information or who witnessed the crime is asked to call Detective Bohanek at 509-477-3223
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Valley police are investigating after a shooting at the Clean-A-Auto on Trent Avenue.
Police said they haven't made an arrest but said they say they know the suspect and believe there is no threat to the public.
The victim was taken to the hospital, no update on their condition at this time.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.