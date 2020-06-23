BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - Detectives with the Bonner County Sheriff's Office are looking for a sexual assault suspect.
Investigators say in the evening of Tuesday, June 16th, 2020, around 5:30 p.m. at man knocked on the door of a home near Peninsula Road and Peterson Road in Priest River, Idaho. A woman answered and started talking to the man
Detectives say the suspect eventually forced the woman back into the home, beat and sexually assaulted her before leaving the home. Its not clear which direction he went, or how he got away.
Investigators say before the assault, a small red truck with oxidized red paint was seen in the area. Witnesses described it as an older box type truck with a possible extra cab type frame without the extra cab door.
Anyone with any information about this case is urged to contact the BCSO Detective’s Section at (208) 263-8417 extension 3206, or the Bonner Communications non-emergency number at (208) 265-5525, you can remain anonymous.
E-mail: bonnersheriff@bonnerso.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.