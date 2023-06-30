SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Sheriff's Deputies and Spokane Police Officers are asking the public for help in finding the suspect who abducted a 12-year-old girl and then released her in the area around Cheney Spokane and Highway 195.
On June 29 around 8:00 p.m., deputies and police officers reported to a possible abduction.
A 12-year-old girl was said to have been grabbed by a man in a vehicle while she was riding her bike on S. Abbott Road.
The male suspect drove north on S. Abbott Road to W. Thorpe Road and turned east.
At Highway 195, he went south to the Cheney Spokane Road interchange where he stopped and pushed the girl out of the vehicle.
The girl ran to the NomNom station where the clerk called 911 as the male suspect continued south on Highway 195.
The girl was not injured or harmed, but as detectives came to the scene there were no witnesses or potential video evidence of the incident.
Detectives are working to seek more information. They are asking the public and businesses to call crime check at (509) 456-2233 and reference case number 10095399 to report:
- Any suspicious activity/vehicles in the area or along the reported travel route on June 29 between 5:45 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
- Review any security systems that captures traffic in the surrounding areas of the reported incident, and along the possible travel route, during the same time frame
*The reported/unconfirmed route: The area of S. Grove Road and W. Hallett Road, north on S. Abbott Road, east on W. Thorpe Road, to Highway 195, and south to the Cheney Spokane interchange.