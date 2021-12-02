SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - At around 1:30 p.m. on December 2, Spokane Valley deputies responded to a shooting at a residence on the 18700 block of E. Boone.
One male was detained without incident after he admitted to firing the handgun. A second male was provided medical attention on scene before being transported to the hospital for treatment of possible life-threatening injuries. There is no update on his condition at this time.
Information as to the cause of the dispute is conflicting, prompting detectives to continue investigating.
Boone is currently closed to traffic east of Barker while the investigation is conducted. Police are asking people to avoid the area at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.