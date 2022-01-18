NEWPORT, Wash. - State detectives are looking for the driver that hit and killed a woman with their car before fleeing the scene.
The incident happened right out front of Newport Elementary School around 7 p.m. Monday evening.
Police received multiple calls stating there had been a collision and there was a woman lying in the snowbank on the side of the road. The callers said the woman was unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police determined that the woman had been walking south on the shoulder of SR-2 when she was struck by a car. Evidence from the scene showed the car stopping briefly before backing up and fleeing.
State patrol gathered video evidence showing the suspect vehicle. They believe it was likely a dark-colored Toyota Highlander with damage to the right-front bumper or hood. Debris from a Toyota was found at the scene.
Anyone who witnessed the event or has any information is asked to contact Detective Spangler at (509) 227-6644 or Ryan.Spangler@wsp.wa.gov.