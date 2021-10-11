SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -- Spokane Valley Major Crimes Detectives are investigating after a woman was shot and killed Monday afternoon. Detectives are also searching for 29-year-old Kayla J. Holden who they believe might have information regarding this investigation. Holden has not been charged and is only wanted for questioning at this time.
She is described as 5'8", approximately 200 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.
The shooting occurred on Monday October 11 around 1:00pm when police received reports of a man who had just dropped off a woman with a gunshot wound to Sacred Heart Medical Center.
Police determined the shooting took place near South Custer Road and East 1st Street in the Spokane Valley. The man who drove the woman to the hospital was contacted and interviewed by detectives.
Initial information indicated that the man who was driving the car and the woman were approached by two people, who the driver described as a white female and possibly a Hispanic male, asking for a ride.
During the interaction, the woman asking for a ride pulled out a gun and a struggle took place. During the struggle the gun was fired and the woman in the car was shot.
The driver of the car said that the woman who pulled the gun, the man she was with, and a third person (possibly a black male) ran on foot after the shooting.
The driver took the woman to Sacred Heart where she was provided medical attention but later pronounced dead.
The driver has an unrelated felony Failure to Appear Idaho arrest warrant and is being interviewed by Major Crimes Detectives.
Police say it is still early in the investigation and information is limited at this time. They are asking anyone with information on this incident to call Major Crimes Detective Marc Melville at 509-477-3325 and reference #10135503.