4:47 p.m.
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - According to detectives, the large police presence near Augusta and Glenn in Spokane Valley is in response to a shooting that happened in the neighborhood early Wednesday morning.
No injuries have been reported and investigators said they are serving a search warrant at a home that is related to the shooting.
4:25 p.m.
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Roads are blocked near Augusta and Glenn in Spokane Valley for a large police presence.
People are asked to avoid the area if they can.
KHQ's Patrick Erickson is at the scene gathering more information. This story will be updated as more details become available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.