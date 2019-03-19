Detectives with the Spokane Valley Police Department's Major Crimes unit are investigating a stabbing and need your help working through conflicting information.
Just before 6:30pm Monday, deputies responded to a report of a stabbing at an apartment complex near 3rd and University.
The investigation began with security from Valley Hospital reporting a man with several stab wounds seeking treatment in the emergency room. The 39-year-old victim was able to provide some information while being treated for what appeared to be potentially life-threatening wounds.
Detectives believe the stabbing happened inside one of the apartments in the University Apartments Complex, but they received conflicted and inconsistent information while interviewing witnesses and are asking anyone who may have information to come forward.
Detectives say they do not believe the attack was random and the suspect or suspects may have fled on foot.
Deputies say the victim is expected to recover.
If you have information regarding this investigation, witnessed/heard an altercation or suspicious activity at, or in the area of, the University Apartments on March 18, 2019, between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., you are asked to call Major Crimes Detective Kirk Keyser at 509-477-6611, reference #10035905.