Detectives investigating unattended death, possible theft in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Detectives in Spokane Valley are investigating an unattended death of a man and the reported theft of property at the Rodeway Inn.
According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, investigators believe four men and one woman may have information regarding the theft of the man's property as well as property from the hotel, which was taken from the man's room before his death.
Deputies first responded to a report of an unconscious, possibly deceased man, later identified as 54-year-old Eric Andersen, in a room at the Rodeway Inn at 6309 E. Broadway Ave. in Spokane Valley.
Authorities entered the room and determined Andersen was deceased and Major Crimes Detectives responded to conduct an investigation.
The night before, deputies had responded to the same location for a report of a suicidal man, who had cut himself and was bleeding from his arm. At the time, hotel staff reported Andersen appeared "high."
Andersen was taken to a hospital for the cut, and based on his erratic behavior, he appeared incapable of caring for himself, according to the Sheriff's Office. Hotel staff also requested him to be trespassed from the location because of his behavior.
He was later released from the hospital and a witness saw him go to the room where he'd been staying. The witness heard him yell something similar to, "They took my phone! They took everything! Why is this happening to me!"
Investigators believe a suspect or suspects entered Andersen's room during the time he was at the hospital and stole valuables before he returned.
Detectives obtained video surveillance from the hotel, and they believe the woman and fou men seen in the photos may have information regarding this unattended death investigation or the theft of property from Andersen's room.
Anyone who can help identify the people in the photos or has knowledge they believe would help the investigation is asked to call Detective Melville at (509)477-3325, reference case # 10158357.
