SPOKANE VALLEY, WA- Major Crimes Detectives are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night that left a man in critical condition.
At around 5:30pm, the Spokane Valley Sheriff's Office says that deputies responded to an apartment complex on the 200 block of S. Adams Road for multiple reports of gunshots.
Callers reported that a man could be yelling for help, some also reported seeing and hearing a dark colored vehicle rapidly leaving the area.
Deputies arrived and found a man who had been shot that was being assisted by citizens. He was transported to the hospital and the latest information known is that he is in critical condition.
Deputies searched the area but could not find a suspect. Major Crimes Detectives were called in to continue the investigation.
Investigators say the initial evidence collected at the scene lead them to believe this shooting was not random, and that it may have stemmed from an argument escalating. They do not believe there is a threat to the public.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233, reference #10002341.
