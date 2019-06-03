Update: Spokane County Major Crimes Detectives are continuing their efforts to locate 24-year-old Arezu Z. Kashify.
The Spokane International Airport Police located the 2014 Toyota Sienna over the weekend, which was seized and brought to a secured area.
Investigators will search the vehicle for any potential evidence, hoping to collect more info that could lead to her whereabouts or determine if a crime possibly occurred.
Child Protection Services are overseeing the care and welfare of Kashify's children, who are reported safe.
Detectives continue to ask anyone who may have information regarding the whereabouts of 24-year-old Arezu Z. Kashify or can provide any information regarding her activities prior to her reported last seen date of May 25, 2019.
Tips and information can be reported to Detective Marc Melville at 509-477-3325, reference 10072915.
Previous coverage:
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash.- Major Crimes detectives are looking for 24-year-old Arezu Z. Kashify.
She is described as 5’04” tall and about 140 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.
Police have been unable to located her white 2014 Toyota Sienna with Washington license plate BLE3753.
Kashify was last seen on May 25th, but was reported missing on Thursday by a friend.
Authorities also say Kashify may be having problem in her marriage, and does not have access to money.
According to friends, it is very unusual for her not to contact friends and family regularly.
Police say Kashify’s children were dropped off at school/daycare on the last day she was seen, and neither Kashify or her husband returned to pick them up.
Attempts to contact them were unsuccessful.
Kashify's husband purchased a single, one-way airplane ticket on May 28th, and has left the country.
If you see the vehicle, Kashify, or have any information, authorities ask you call Crime Check at 509-456-2233, reference #10072915.