Detectives looking for information after drive-by shooting on I-5 in western Washington

KING COUNTY - Washington State Patrol detectives are searching for information after a man was shot while driving on Interstate 5 in western Washington.
According to the Washington State Patrol, they received a call at about 11:30 on Thursday, January 9 from a victim saying he'd been shot while driving in Kent.
The victim also told dispatchers he'd driven himself to an AM/PM and that he'd been hit in the lower back.
When troopers arrived, they saw a man lying face down in the parking lot and being treated by a woman who was applying paper towels to his lower back. A trooper took over applying pressure to the victim's back until the fire department arrived to continue treatment.
While this was happening, the victim said he'd been traveling southbound on I-5 when someone in another vehicle fired at his vehicle. He also said he didn't have any information on the description of the other vehicle or who the occupants were.
The victim is a 31-year-old man from Seattle and he was taken to Harborview Medical Center with a non-life-threatening injury.
Washington State Patrol also included pictures of the victim's vehicle, which sustained 10 bullet holes on the left side. It was taken to the WSP evidence storage facility to be processed for evidence.
WSP detectives are looking for anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or saw the vehicles before or after the shots were fired. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Vik Mauro at (425)401-7746 or by email at Victoria.Mauro@wsp.wa.gov.
