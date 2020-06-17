SPOKANE, Wash. - Detectives are looking for more information on a suspect who was arrested for the sexual assault of a juvenile in Millwood.
According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, 54-year-old Eric Mork was arrested and charged with two felony sexual assault crimes. Investigators believe some people may have additional information about the investigation and have not reported it or been contacted by law enforcement.
Investigators are now asking anyone who has information about Mork's interactions with juveniles, or who believe they could be of help to the investigation to come forward.
During the investigation, detectives learned from witnesses and Mork's neighbors that Mork frequently spent time alone with male juveniles at his Millwood home in the 3300 block of N. Fowler Road. The juveniles were neighbors and lived in the general vicinity, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Mork also allowed juvenile runaways to stay at his home for several days while they were on the run.
From this information, detectives believe this activity was going on for several years while Mork lived in the Millwood area.
Investigators encourage anyone who may have information to contact Detective Brad Humphrey at (509)477-3028 and reference case #10056789.
