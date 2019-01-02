Detectives are hoping a smartphone contains the information to help lead them to a Spokane Valley woman missing now for nearly a month.

Back on Dec. 3, 24-year-old Loc Nguyen left work in her Volkswagen SUV. That night she sent a text message to her family saying quote "I go to my friends house. I will be home late tonight."

It was the last time anyone heard from her. Two days later she was reported as a missing person.

"We're doing everything that we can do to possibly figure out where she is," Spokane County Sheriff's Deputy Mark Gregory said. "We understand the family is very upset and wants her home safe, so do we, and we're trying to do everything we can to locate her and come to a safe resolution."

That same day, Nguyen's SUV was found parked near the Mirabeau trailhead in Spokane Valley. A hiker also found her phone partially submerged in the Spokane River in the same area.

Gregory says they've made countless efforts searching along the river banks including the use of search & rescue dogs, flying over it with Air 1, divers going into the river and officers walking along it looking for evidence.

Although Nguyen was not found, investigators were able to recover three pictures from the phone, showing her at the Northpoint Shopping Center the day she was last seen.

Detectives checked surveillance video in two stores and saw Nguyen inside each one before leaving in her SUV. Nothing seemed out of the ordinary.

Wednesday, a search warrant was filed to collect any information from her phone that was found in the river.

To get that warrant, detectives had to have a crime they were looking into, so on the warrant itself it says they're investigating a possible kidnapping.

Although there is no evidence of any foul play, investigators are looking into absolutely everything in this disappearance.

"We really do not know what has occurred and where she may be and that's why we're continuing to do everything we can," Gregory said.

Loc Nguyen is described as an Asian/Vietnamese female, approximately 5’03”, 105 lbs., with black hair and black/brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a light sweater and jeans.

Anyone who knows where she may be is asked to call crime check at 509-456-2233 reference #10170072.

"We hope the family and friends and public understand that we are continuing to search for her, we want to find these answers," said Gregory. "So again, tonight we ask anybody if they have any information to please give us a call and help us with this."