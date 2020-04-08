SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department Major Crimes Unit is looking for more potential witnesses from a homicide investigation in late February.
Back on Feb. 27, 24-year-old Makayla Young was brutally stabbed to death at the Rodeway Inn.
Police say at about 3 p.m. that day, one of the suspects Anthony Fuerte attempted to rob and carjack several citizens in the area of Wedgewood and Division prior to being taken into custody near the Wake Up Call at 6900 N. Division.
"If you have not yet talked to a detective and were parked in the parking lot at Wake Up Call at the time, have cell phone video of the man, or have other information about these crimes, please call Detective Green at 625-4235," SPD said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.