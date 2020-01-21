Detectives looking for suspect after theft of handgun from Spokane Valley pawn shop

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Detectives in Spokane Valley are attempting to identify a suspect after a handgun was stolen from a pawn shop.
On Friday, January 10, at approximately 9:45 am, Spokane Valley deputies responded to American Pawn and Gun at 8112 E. Sprague following a report of a stolen firearm, according to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office.
Employees said they noticed a Rossi 357 revolver missing from one of the gun cases. After a search determined the gun wasn't sold or being held for a customer, they began reviewing security footage.
The video showed on Tuesday, January 7, at approximately 2:45, a man arrived at the store in what appears to be a white, late 1990s-early 2000s Toyota Tacoma. He entered the store and began looking at several different items.
While the employee's sight was obscured, the man can be seen reaching over the counter and removing the gun from the case. He placed the gun in his pocket before walking over to the employee, according to the Sheriff's Office.
After an extended conversation, the man left the business with the stolen gun in his pocket.
The suspect is described as a white man in his late 30s, approximately 6'02" tall, 225-240 lbs. with brown hair.
Anyone with information about the theft or who can help identify the suspect is asked to call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 1-800-222-TIPS or go to ww.p3tips.com. Tipsters don't have to give their names to collect the cash reward that's being offered.
