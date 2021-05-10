COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - Early Sunday morning, the Exxon Jifi Stop on 2105 N. 4th Street was robbed.
Around 4:30 a.m., a male described as possibly Hispanic, mid-30s, brown eyes, 5'06"-09" with an average build held up the clerk and demanded cash from the register with what was assumed to be a handgun hidden in his sweatshirt pocket.
The clerk handed over an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect was last seen walking towards 3rd Street and Homestead Avenue.
The suspect was wearing a blue medical mask, blue jeans with a design on the back pocket, black shoes and a black hooded sweatshirt with a neon yellow shirt underneath.
Detectives are requesting if anyone has information regarding this robbery investigation, to please contact the Coeur d’Alene Police Department at (208) 769-2320 or e-mail a tip to policetips@cdaid.org and refer to case #21C21030.