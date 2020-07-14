SPOKANE, Wash. - Detectives with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Department are attempting to identify the second suspect in a robbery at a Plato's Closet.
According to the Sheriff's Office, two women entered the N. Division Street businesses on June 29 and attempted to steal several hundred dollars worth of merchandise.
A store employee confronted the women and attempted to stop them and the first suspect began to assault her violently. As the assault continued, the second woman joined in the assault.
The suspects reportedly hit the employee with a metal tumbler, threw her to the ground, kicked her and punched her several times. Thankfully, the victim only received minor injuries.
Through the subsequent investigation, one of the suspects, the woman seen in yellow in security footage, was identified as 32-year-old Heather Roberts.
Roberts was contacted by deputies on July 12 when they responded to an unrelated call and she was arrested. She declined to answer questions before being booked into the Spokane County Jail for first-degree robbery.
The second woman was seen wearing white shorts and a black shirt. She has yet to be identified and investigators are asking for the public's help.
Anyone who recognizes the woman or has any information about the investigation is urged to call Major Crimes Detective Bohanek at (509)477-3223 and reference case #10083741.
