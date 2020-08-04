Detectives looking to identify suspects who shot into Spokane Valley apartment building

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Major Crimes Detectives are looking for the public's help in identifying two suspects who shot into an apartment.
Back on July 7, 2020, around 8:50 a.m., deputies responded to a report of bullet holes in the wall/window of an apartment in the Applewood complex at 4403 E. 8th Ave.
Detectives obtained video of the suspects showing them arrive at the north side of the complex approaching from 7th Ave. The suspects walk away from the north-side entry door of the complex and walked around to the side before pulling out pistols and firing multiple times into the side of the building.
SVPD says no one was injured from the incident.
The suspects fled back to 7th Ave. and shortly after headlights appeared along with an unidentified vehicle fleeing the area.
If you have any information regarding this shooting or can help identify these suspects, you are urged to call Detective Dean Meyer at 509-477- 3159, reference #10084862.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.