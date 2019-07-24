SPOKANE, Wash. - Major Crimes detectives are attempting to identify two men suspected of robbing a teenage boy in Spokane Valley last week.
According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, the teenager had been walking in the 12200 block of E 8th Avenue on Wednesday, July 17 at about 3:30 pm. He saw a light blue Honda CRV traveling east.
According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, the suspect driver called him over to the car and asked to borrow the teenager's cellphone. As the driver held the phone, the teenager said the passenger produced a small, silver handgun and "cocked it," causing a round to eject from the firearm.
The teenager said the passenger fired the weapon once as the driver drove off. The teenager told authorities he initially grabbed onto the car but let go as it sped away.
The suspects continued east on 8th before turning south on Pines. About five minutes later, the teenager saw the car again traveling north on Pines.
According to the Sheriff's Office, the teenager was not hurt and the phone was recovered after reportedly being found in the yard of a home near 8th and Union.
The driver of the CRV was described as a light-skinned man with acne/sores on his face and arms. The passenger was described as a white man in his 20s with a goatee and long, brown hair worn up in a bun.
Deputies searched the area but didn't find the suspects of the car. Pictures of the CRV, which the teenager described as light blue, were obtained from a surveillance video system in the area.
Anyone with information about the robbery that might help identify the men or find the suspect vehicle is urged to call Detective Nate Bohanek at (509)477-3223.