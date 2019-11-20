This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
6:00 p.m.
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Detectives in Spokane Valley have made an arrest after a driver delivering papers reported that a man shot at her vehicle as she drove by.
According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, the driver was in the 10900 block of E. Augusta at about 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 20.
The victim said she wasn't sure, but the handgun might be a BB gun. She'd only heard someone yelling and something striking metal, possibly her car.
Deputies responded, contacted the victim at home and didn't find any evidence of a bullet striking the car. Deputies also checked the area and didn't find anyone outside; no other calls reporting gunshots were received.
During a subsequent interview, the victim said she was driving into the cul-de-sac to deliver papers and a man, later identified as 36-year-old Nicholas Fautch, jumped out into the road. She swerved to avoid hitting him and he reportedly started yelling.
She said she didn't see Fautch, told him she was sorry and continued her route. When she turned around, Fautch was standing in the middle of the street pointing a gun at her. She was scared, ducked down and drove past him.
She heard what she believed were two gunshots and the sound of metal being struck. She check her vehicle and didn't find any damage and believes a parked car in the area may have been hit.
Later in the morning, a citizen reported having doorbell video of a man firing a weapon in the same area on Augusta. A second victim also reported finding a bullet hole through the wall of their home.
No one was injured but there was damage to the exterior wall and the drywall inside the home.
Major Crimes detectives identified the suspect as Fautch and obtained a search warrant for his home. At about 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, the SWAT team was requested to assist in the service of the warrant.
A few minutes later, Fautch was seen leaving the home and was safely taken into custody during a traffic stop. Fautch was taken and booked into the Spokane County Jail for first-degree assault and reckless endangerment.
The investigation remains active and detectives are asking anyone who may have information about the incident to call Crime Check at (509)456-2233 and reference case #10164400.
4:47 p.m.
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - According to detectives, the large police presence near Augusta and Glenn in Spokane Valley is in response to a shooting that happened in the neighborhood early Wednesday morning.
No injuries have been reported and investigators said they are serving a search warrant at a home that is related to the shooting.
4:25 p.m.
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Roads are blocked near Augusta and Glenn in Spokane Valley for a large police presence.
People are asked to avoid the area if they can.
KHQ's Patrick Erickson is at the scene gathering more information. This story will be updated as more details become available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.