SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Detectives have released new information about a dispute between neighbors that ended with gunfire Thursday evening.
According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, the dispute escalated when one man shot another, leaving him with life-threatening injuries, before turning the gun on himself.
Deputies had responded to the area on Bigelow Gulch Road in Spokane County Thursday at about 4:15 pm for a reported road rage argument between the suspect and employees of the victim.
After parking outside the victim's home, the suspect began yelling at the employees that they had cut him off and displayed a handgun.
When deputies arrived, the suspect admitted to having the argument and displaying the gun but denied pointing it at anyone.
At about 6:05 pm, deputies responded to a reported shooting. The victim called to report he'd had an altercation with his neighbor, who'd shot him.
The suspect walked behind his home and deputies heard a single gunshot. Moments later, a 911 call was received and a woman stated her husband had just shot himself behind their house.
The suspect was pronounced deceased at the scene and the victim was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries. As of 12:30 Friday afternoon, he was listed in critical condition.
The Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office will release the name of the suspect at a later date, when appropriate.