SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley Investigative Unit detectives are searching for three or four suspects who are believed to have vandalized a church where two pride flags and one black lives matter flags were stolen.
On June 25, Spokane Valley deputies were contacted by the pastor of the Veradale United Church of Christ in Spokane Valley. The pastor reported the church was vandalized during the night and three flags were stolen.
One of the vandals/suspects poured diesel fuel on the lawn that appeared to say, "LEV 2013". This is possibly referring to Leviticus 20:13 to instill fear or show hate for the LGBTQ+ community.
The vehicle appears to be a smaller white hatchback SUV, possibly a Honda CRV or similar.
Even though the photos are not the highest quality, investigators hope someone may recognize the perpetrators or have any information to help the investigation.
If you or anyone you know have any information, you are urged to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 and refer to case number 10092764.