Spokane Valley Major Crimes Detectives are looking for the public's help in identifying a man suspected of robbing a Spokane Valley Fred Meyer last week.
On Dec. 26 around 3:25 p.m., Spokane Valley Deputies responded to the report of a robbery at Fred Meyer, located at 15609 E. Sprague.
Store personnel stated that the man approached the Customer Service counter. During his original request, he called the employee back over and told her to give him all the money in the cash register. The employee was extremely frightened complied and the man fled the store. No weapon was observed at the time of the incident.
The suspect is believed to have entered the passenger side of a dark colored extended cab pickup truck which drove south through the parking lot out of camera view. The pickup had a tool box mounted just behind the cab, which spanned the width of the bed of the truck.
The suspect is described as a 30-40-year-old white male, approximately 5’09” – 5’10”, medium build (165 – 180 lbs.) with short brown hair and sideburns. He was wearing what appeared to be a dark (brown or black) leather style coat with a hooded sweatshirt underneath, a camo baseball style hat, blue jeans and brown shoes/boots.
Anyone who can help identify this male, knows of the location of the pickup, or has any information regarding this robbery, is urged to call Detective Mike Drapeau at 509-477-6921, reference #10180062.