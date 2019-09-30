Spokane Police Major Crimes Detectives are seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect from an armed robbery in north Spokane earlier this month.
SPD says a business was robbed at gunpoint on Sept. 19 between 11-11:30 p.m. on the 9500 block of N. Newport Highway. The suspect had displayed a handgun and stole an undisclosed amount of money from the business.
The suspect is a man and described as 5’-11” to 6’-1”, 160-165 pounds, and wearing a dark long sleeve shirt and dark pants.
If you were in the area at the time of the robbery, have any additional information or know the identity of the suspect SPD requests you to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233 and reference #2019-20179846.