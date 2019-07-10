Watch again

Spokane Police are looking for information on someone who made contact with Richard Coffee at a Walmart prior to Coffee being reported missing and his body ultimately being found in the Spokane River.

Detectives say Coffee was last seen alive at the Walmart at 9212 N. Colton on May 11.

Surveillance video in the Walmart parking lot shows Coffee speaking with a man who arrived in a pickup truck. During contact between Coffee and the unknown man, there was a verbal exchange over head lights shining on Coffee.

According to our partners at the Spokesman-Review, the exchange was heated, saying Coffee walked up to the man's car and asked him to turn his headlights off as they had been blaring through his back window. The video shows the man switch them off, then back on once Coffee got into his car.

An argument started from there, and Coffee's mother told the S-R the man called him a homophobic slur. Coffee called his mother after the confrontation and said he was going to sit there for five minutes, then head home.

Coffee had bought flowers and cheesecake having made plans with her for Mother's Day, but he never made it home. His car was found at Spokane Community College near the river, and the cake was rotting while the roses were wilted when police found it.

According to the S-R, detectives have told Coffee's family they have theories that he died of either murder or suicide, but toxicology results that could hint more at the cause are still pending. It is also unknown what happened between Coffee's stops at the Walmart and the community college.

Police say the man in the surveillance video is not a suspect or a person of interest, as the man went inside to shop and Coffee was long gone by the time he left the store. Detectives do say there's a chance that man could shed light on Coffee's original disappearance.

The Major Crimes Unit is looking for the public's help in locating this man as well as any other info that could lead to details about Coffee's disappearance or death.