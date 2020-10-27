SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Spokane Valley Investigate Unit (SVIU) successfully seizes stolen property, drugs and guns through a search warrants on Monday.
According to the Spokane Valley Police, SVIU received information about a stolen Harley Davidson sitting in front of a home on North McDonald Road.
Detectives obtained a search warrant for the home of the 54-year-old suspect Jesse Adams.
Spokane Valley Police said the SWAT Team entered the home Monday morning finding four people and Adams inside.
Adams admitted there was Heroin in the house and a pistol in his closet. He said he bought the Harley for $4,000 and it did not come with paperwork or a key.
According to Spokane Valley Police, the Harley has stolen on January 16, 2018 in Coeur d'Alene.
Adams is a convicted felon and is not allowed to own a firearm.
He was booked into the Spokane County Jail for Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 1st Degree, and 6-counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance with the Intent to Deliver.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.