SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Detectives are continuing to investigate a fatal fight that occurred at a Spokane Valley tavern last month.
Detective Marc Melville would like to talk to three people seen on video surveillance arriving at the location in what appears to be a light or silver-colored 4-door passenger car, possibly a Honda Civic or a similar body style.
During the fatal altercation, or soon after, the driver looks back over his shoulder as he runs from the tavern and drives away in the car.
"It is our hope, one or all three of the individuals in this video, will do the right thing and contact Detective Melville on their own to assist in this investigation," the Spokane County Sheriff's Office wrote in a press release.
Investigators are also renewing their request for anyone with information about the fight that left one man dead, or can help identify the people in the video, to contact Detective Melville at (509)477-3325.
