SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes detectives are asking for the public's help identifying a man and a woman believed to have had contact with the suspect in a deadly drive-by shooting.
Jonathan Andersen was arrested on July 8 after a pursuit and faces multiple charges, including first-degree murder. Investigators say he shot and killed 38-year-old Misty Hirsch on Wandermere road on July 7.
As they continue to investigation, detectives are now hoping to identify a man and woman captured on surveillance cameras at the north Spokane Walmart.
According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, hours after Hirsch's murder, the man and woman were seen at the store. The man entered, bought items and met with the woman who was driving an SUV.
The woman then contacted Andersen and gave him some of the items from the store, according to authorities.
Investigators believe the man and woman may have additional information, which may be pertinent to the investigation, because they are believed to have met with Andersen within hours of the murder.
Anyone who can help identify the man or woman or who can provide any information is urged to call Detective Keyser at (509)477-6611.