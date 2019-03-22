The Spokane Public Library's custodian says it's not uncommon to stumble across used needles and blood in the bathroom stalls. Library leaders hope that will change, now that they have installed blue lighting in the public restrooms.
The goal of the lighting is to make it challenging for drug users to find their veins, so that they will quit using the restrooms as a place to inject themselves. Library leaders want their restrooms to be clean and safe for patrons and employees to use.
Library Director Andrew Chanse tells our partners at the Spokesman-Review that prior to installing the lights, the library had already put safe needle disposal containers in each of its restrooms. Instead of using them, though, Chanse says people continued flushing needles, or leaving them out in the open where they pose a safety threat to others.
“We have sympathy for those who suffer from addiction,” spokesperson Amanda Donovan tells the Spokesman-Review. “But not at the expense of the safety of children and employees.”
Donovan says that the library was paying about $800 a week to fix plumbing issues caused by flushed needles. Since the installation of the blue lights, Donovan says they have not had another issue.
At this time, the city has not looked into using the blue lights in any other public restrooms.
More: https://www.spokesman.com/stories/2019/mar/22/library-installs-blue-lights-in-bathrooms-to-deter/