The new documentary called "Curing Spokane" is calling out Spokane's leaders, saying there are big problems and not enough being done to solve them.
The documentary was commissioned by Spokane real estate developer Larry Stone.
The first half explains the problems as they see it. The second half compares Spokane to Boise, explains that Boise is doing things right and offers four solutions to get Spokane back on track. Those solutions are:
- A larger jail
- More police on the streets to enforce all laws, including misdemeanors
- Selling the STA Plaza and moving the transit station underground
- Urban parking solutions, which Stone says, would bring the middle class back to downtown.
KHQ talked with Stone about his role in the documentary and how it links crime and homelessness.
"Many times people label criminal activity as homelessness. I don't think that's fair to homeless individuals. Any of us could end up as homeless. There are many good agencies and opportunities that have the unfortunate situation of homelessness. That should not deter us from prosecuting and taking away the crime on the streets that threaten all of our citizens. The biggest victims of crime are homeless and low income individuals."
You can see KHQ's full interview with Stone above.
Mayoral candidates Ben Stuckart and Nadine Woodward both responded to the documentary on Facebook.
Woodward wrote, "Thank you Larry, for recognizing the need for a stronger, more visible police presence, with officers on foot patrol in the city's core enforcing our law."
Stuckart took the video to task, posting on Facebook, " The problem with videos like "Seattle is Dying." and Larry Stone's sequel is that they spend thousands of dollars with a camera embarrassing, inciting and shaming our people to make a political point.
Spokane City Council President candidate Cindy Wendle gave a statement to KHQ, writing:
“I’ve knocked on thousands of doors this year, and the crime in our city is the topic that I’m asked about more than any other. One thing is clear, our current city council has failed to address this challenge. Families are afraid to take their children to the park and businesses are closing because of the open drug use and crime. Unlike my opponent, I don't believe landscaping will solve this problem. And for those who chose to break the law, we must give our police the tools they need to enforce the law."
We are stilling waiting for a statement from Spokane City Council President candidate Breean Beggs.
Next week, Candidates for mayor and City Council president will discuss homelessness at the downtown Spokane Public Library on Sept. 5.
Woodward and Stuckart will both participate, as will City Council president candidates Cindy Wendle and Breean Beggs.
The Spokane Homeless Coalition, the Spokane Low Income Housing Consortium and the Spokane Public Library are sponsoring the forum. Kay Murano, executive director of the Spokane Low Income Housing Consortium and Joe Ader, chair of the Spokane Homeless Coalition, will moderate the discussion.
Doors open at 8:30 a.m., and the event will begin at 9 a.m.