SPOKANE, Wash. - A new building proposal submitted by Spokane developer Larry Stone would create the tallest building Spokane has ever seen in a project called The Falls.
According to plans filed with the City of Spokane on Thursday, the 22-story residential building would sit on the north bank of the Spokane River in place of the old YMCA building.
According to our news partners at the Spokesman-Review, the current record for tallest building in Spokane is held by the Bank of America Financial Center in Downtown Spokane.
The Bank of America building was first built in 1981 and is around 288 feet tall, according to the Spokesman-Review. It's still unclear hot tall the building will be, but the plan for 22 stories tops Bank of America's 20 stories.
Original plans for the new building along the Spokane River showed three towers, a public plaza and new views of the upper Spokane Falls. Recent plans have reduced the building to one tower.
Developer Larry Stone did not comment on the new plans filed with the city. Stone talked with the Spokesman-Review about the original project back in September. At that time, he set the budget for the first tower at $70 million and said it would be under construction in Spring 2020.
A description of current plans show the building will have 124 residential units. Three additional stories will be below ground, and the ground floor will have a 9,200-square-foot shell for retail business or a restaurant.
No word on when construction would start on the current building plan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.