OLYMPIA, Wash. — Today is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD), a day that was launched by the International Network for the Prevention of Elder Abuse in order to foster awareness regarding the abuse and neglect of older persons.
In light of this event, the Washington State Department of Financial Institutions (DFI) urges the public to remain aware of the signs of elder financial abuse.
According to the DFI, people over the age of 60 lose significantly more money to fraud than any other demographic in America. The DFI urges the public to educate themselves on the warning signs of potential financial fraud and to report it if they see it. Some of these warning signs of fraud include:
- Large and unexplained withdrawals from bank accounts
- ATM withdrawals by an older person who typically does not utilize an ATM
- New joint accounts
- New credit cards
- Checks written as loans or gifts to strangers
“Given the data, Washingtonians need to be informed and on high alert for financial fraud, and I encourage friends and loved ones to help their older family members spot scams,” DFI Director Charlie Clark stated.
“With technology at our fingertips – criminals are potentially in our lives at any time. It’s more important than ever to know how to spot potential financial fraud to avoid it and report it if it happens to you or someone you love.”