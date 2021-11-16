Every year the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife stocks local lakes with more than 100,000 pounds of fish for recreational angling. Part of that process requires spawning different types of fish, like rainbow trout for example.
Throughout four or five Mondays starting in November, running through at least the end of December WDFW will spawn thousands of rainbow trout.
During the first Monday of the Rainbow Trout spawning season WDFW sorted through roughly 2,500 fish. Looking for females ready to lay their eggs. WDFW collects the eggs from ripe females, and sperm from the males.
It’s a tedious process, and on November 15th, the first Monday of the season, WDFW collected nearly 600,000 female eggs that will be fertilized with th emale sperm that has been collected. WDFW says of the 600,000 eggs gathered, 90% will survive the rest of the process and become fish after about 32 days.
This work is crucial to recreational fishing in the Inland Northwest, all of these fish will be put into local lakes to be fished, for the fish that were sorted through that will be in the spring. Then next year just like any cycle, the process starts over with new fish.
Without the work all local hatcheries do, WDFW says there wouldn’t be any fish for anglers to catch in our local lakes.