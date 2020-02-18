SPOKANE, Wash. - This story is proof, there are still honest people out there. A woman in the Logan neighborhood found a 'large sum of money' and is desperate to get it back to the rightful owner.
"Sure, maybe if I was still in my 20's, I'd be like 'woo hoo' look at all of this money," the good Samaritan said. "But now, as I'm getting older, I realize the hardships that people go through. I just want to get this money back to them."
The neighbor is hoping our 'Help Me Hayley' can help her do that. She doesn't want any recognition and is asking to remain anonymous.
She found the money a few days ago near Standard and Fairview.
"I was putting out my garbage can and next to the curb, I saw a white piece of paper," she said. "It said 'thank you US Bank. When I opened it, I noticed there was a large sum of money inside."
She is not disclosing the specific amount because she wants to ensure the rightful owner gets it back. She told Hayley she's confident someone out there is really missing it.
"It could be somebody's rent money, somebody's food money," she said.
If you think the money could be your's, send Hayley an email at Hayley@khq.com. If you can correctly identify the amount and how the cash was distributed, she will connect you with the good Samaritan.
