Did you see it?
According to the National Weather Service, a "cold-air-funnel" was spotted in Pullman.
NWS said they can form under relatively weak thunderstorms and aren't nearly as strong or damaging as tornadoes. They are pretty typical in the Spring and Fall.
From reports in the area, this funnel dissipated fairly quickly. The line of thunderstorms where this funnel formed is now moving northeast into the Idaho Panhandle and weakening as it does but with thunderstorms expected around the region through the afternoon/evening make sure you are staying aware and up to date on the forecasts!
