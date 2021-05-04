Did you see it? SpaceX Starlink seen in the sky throughout the Inland Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash. - Did you see it? SpaceX Starlink satellites were seen passing through the sky in the Inland Northwest.
KHQ viewers from Lewiston to North Idaho reported spotting the satellites.
Tuesday morning, SpaceX launched 60 satellites from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
According to SpaceX, there are over 42,000 Starlink satellites in the sky.
Starlink aims to transmit fast internet signals down to Earth.
According to the Washington Emergency Management, SpaceX's Starlink internet service is being utilized in the Malden area following the 2020 fire disaster.