SPOKANE, Wash. - It’s no secret the reason many people who are from Spokane stay in Spokane is because of the price. Spokane was historically known as the cheaper alternative to Seattle.
However, that hasn't been the case recently.
During the pandemic, housing prices skyrocketed in Spokane and as a safety precaution, the governor put ordinances in place to protect renters so rent could not be adjusted during the pandemic.
When the governor reopened the state of Washington on June 30, he also declared that come September the price of rent could be adjusted again.
In the 1980s, the state legislature passed a law saying that the state and cities could not control rent. There was a bill this previous session that would have temporarily implemented rent limits after the moratorium ended, but it did not make it out of committee.
Spokane City Council President Breean Briggs said the reason we’re in this position is because of the political climate of the past and the fall out from the 2008 housing market crash.
Briggs said throughout the pandemic, the city council and landlords met and came up with ordinances that will go before the city council in late September to better protect renters from eviction.
The Washington state legislature approved a massive piece of legislation with substantial rental assistance funds this last session, Briggs said that the program should be up and operational by September.
But if you can’t wait until September, Briggs pointed out three organizations in Spokane that have funds that you can apply for to receive rental assistance from.
- Family Promise
- Live Stories
- The Carl Maxey Center
Those three organizations have funds that can be given out to assist people in Spokane.
Briggs said it’s going to be sometime before we see an adjustment in the housing market.
“Right now you can’t find a place even if you have money,” Briggs said. “We heard this last month the lumber mills are open up again and the price of lumber is going down we are relaxing some housing regulations, we are putting incentives in place we’re making it easier but it’s going to be a 12 to 18-month process before you even see a change, now when you see it, it should be and helpful -- but we’re going to be in a crisis for the next 18 months.”
The city council president said right now the council is working to change the laws regarding how easy it is to build houses in the city.
“The theory being, if you make it easier to build housing, the supply will go up,” Briggs said. “And then the price will if not go down at least won’t go up as fast.”
Briggs said the problem with our current situation is that it won’t be quick. Pointing out that this is a problem that dates back to the 2008 housing crisis and divided political climate.
“What happened was everyone in the housing industry who was working it both building homes and lenders, lumber mills, shut down and got out of the business because there was no demand for housing,” Briggs said. “And as people started discovering how great Spokane is and moving here, it was a little bit every year, a few more thousand people coming, [and then] suddenly in the last 18 months we went over a cliff.”
Right now, Briggs said the immediate concern is protecting renters who don’t have a sizable enough down payment for a home, he says his hope is that in the next 18 months the market will stabilize with smaller homes and condos will be built leading to a potential solution for first-time homebuyers.
“On the other end of this, 18 months, over the next 3 to 5 years we’re going to have way more housing and I would say cooler housing,” Briggs said. “We’re going to have more walkable neighborhoods it’s going to be that Spokane that a lot of us have been imagining for the last 10 years and you’re going to see some real changes for the good.”
Briggs points out that Spokane will definitely be more expensive than it was 10 years ago but with changing these ordinances around building, it will still be cheaper than Seattle, Portland, and San Francisco.
“We’ve got to get through a rough patch right now,” Briggs said. “But the silver lining is that groups fight each other… are now working together.”
The city council president uses the example of social service advocates partnering up with real estate agents to work together to create more housing.
It’s not just organizations like that it’s also our city government. Briggs said that it’s clear on both sides of the aisle and in the mayor’s office that something needs to change. All of the groups involved are working together.
Briggs said that he and Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward how come together on this topic. Some of the ideas that have been floated include purchasing an old hotel to convert into low-income housing and using $10 million worth of CARES act funds to provide incentives for builders to create more housing for first-time homebuyers.
Briggs said he’s very optimistic for the future and it’s going to be difficult but there is a light at the end of the tunnel.