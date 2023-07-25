CHENEY, Wash – Recently, a red dye diesel leak occurred at a Chevron in Cheney on College Hill and First Street.
Diane Armstrong has lived in the mobile home park across from the Chevron for a few years and says the last week has caused her anxiety to rise, "I have anxiety disorder anyway. And to see hazmat coming in and out of here every several minutes at least driving by their house. It seems like every several minutes but quite frequently."
According to Armstrong, no one has told her what exactly happened, "It's unnerving. Not to know what's going on."
Ty Keltner, the Department of Ecology's Communications Manager of the Spills Program, says they were called to the scene by the Cheney Fire Department as they initially thought there was a solvent in the creek behind the mobile home park.
When they arrived on the scene, they discovered something much different, "we did a more investigation and found that there was actually diesel fuel and specifically red dye diesel fuel. And then we were able to trace that back to the nearby Chevron station."
Keltner says the spill is still under investigation, and they do not know the full extent of the spill, but they have collected 30,000 gallons of a diesel and water mixture from the surrounding area. But in terms of severity, Keltner says spills are never a call they like to get, "anytime we see fuel spilled into the environment, that's never a good thing. We don't want that at all. So we're trying to get as much cleaned up as we possibly can and get as much of that contamination taken care of."
Keltner added that at this point in time, those who live in the surrounding area should not be worried about any water contamination as a result of the leak.
John Calcaterra works at the Chevron and says they have no idea the spill had even occurred as the alarms monitoring the diesel tank never went off, " the tanks are sealed and leakproof. And then on top of that, the vault system would contain any spillage, but if the alarms don't go off, if the city alarms don't go off, if our alarms did not show any major drop in fuel, and it was kind of the perfect storm of a one-time incident."
Calcaterra says that since the incident occurred, they have sanitized the area and are looking to get their tanks helium tested so this never happens again.
But Armstrong says when it comes to her safety, she wants the facts first, "I want to be able to make that decision for myself. So I would prefer to be informed about what's going on where I live."