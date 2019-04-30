Spokane Public Schools, the Mead School District, and the Central Valley School District do not anticipate on significantly changing the budget cuts presented earlier this month.
"Of course, things are subject to change as we know more information, but based on what we're hearing early on and what we think we understand, we think that number (325 layoffs) is still fairly accurate," Spokane Public Schools Spokesperson Brian Coddington told KHQ on Monday.
"In light of the close of legislature Sunday, we will continue to evaluate decisions made, but there is nothing that changes our assumptions for next year's budget at this time," Central Valley School District Spokesperson Marla Nunberg said.
"We're not seeing anything in the bill that will help out in 2019-2020," Mead School District Assistant Superintendent Wayne Leonard said.
House Majority Leader Sen. Andy Billig (D-Spokane) said he is concerned about the large number of layoff notices in school district's throughout Spokane County.
"I am concerned about the layoff notices that teachers have received. I don't think that's in the best interests of educators. I'm hoping that the state delivering on the full McCleary funding, as well as some additional unanticipated funding from the school districts, will help the districts to balance the books," Sen. Billig said.
According to Sen. Billig, several sources of funding were passed by lawmakers to specifically help district's facing budget shortfalls:
- McCleary Funding: "The large infusion of state money that was created and promised in the large McCleary funding fix two years ago is fully funded in this budget... It was an additional $4 billion the district's had been expecting, and that was fully funded in this budget," Billig said.
- Levy Capacity: "We increased levy capacity, which is a local option for local voters, if they so choose," Billig said.
- Levy Equalization Funding: "This is money for districts that have lower property value. So, many of the district's in Eastern Washington get this money to make sure the levy system is fair," Billig said.
- Special Education Funding: "There was a fairly-significant increase in special education funding that was delivered out in a formula to districts throughout the state," Billig said.
- Hold Harmless Funding (HB 2163): This is funding for district's that did not benefit as quickly in the transition from the old funding formulas, before the McCleary solution to the new funding formulas... Many of the Spokane area districts benefitted from that hold harmless money, including $7 million for Spokane Public Schools," Billig said.
- Mead School District did not receive any hold harmless funding, according to Assistant Superintendent Wayne Leonard.
- Central Valley School District did not receive any hold harmless funding, according to district spokesperson Marla Nunberg