Different paths, same mission: What International Guide Dogs Day means to two Spokane locals

SPOKANE, Wash. - Wednesday is International Guide Dogs Day, which is a day devoted to the people who call on their four-legged companions to be their eyes.
Due to COVID-19 there’s actually a small shortage of guide dogs.
“I started working with guide dogs about 10 minutes after I got out of high school in 1984,” Jamie Weaver, who graduated from Mead High School, said.
Weaver is a musicologist at Stephen F. Austin University in Texas. She grew up in Spokane and spent summers in the Tri-Cities with her family.
Growing up, she was the average all American girl playing sports, swimming and occasionally fighting with her little brother Chad.
But one thing was different.
“I identify myself as disabled because if you can’t see, there are a number of things you can’t do,” Weaver said.
Weaver points out being disabled has never stopped her from taking part in activities that she wanted to learn how to do, she’s just had to learn creative way to be able to take part.
Her mother, Brenda Weaver, always wanted the most for her daughter and shares one experience that rocked her to the core.
“I needed to go to the post office and there was a man standing there that was blind and he was selling pencils,” Brenda Weaver said. “It just hit me... no matter what I had to do in my life I will do everything possible so that my daughter never had to sell pencils in the post office.”
Since that moment, the mother and daughter have been a team, and have been advocates for people with seeing disabilities. In the late 70s, Weaver was the poster child for March of Dimes, meeting with presidents, senators and celebrities working to advocate for those in need assistance.
She met with then-Senator Joe Biden, President Ronald Reagan, First Lady Betty Ford, Muhammad Ali and Arnold Palmer just to name a few.
She took those experiences into her own life. Weaver went to Brigham Young University, Texas Christian University and the University of Oregon. Through it all, she's had a guide dog alongside her.
“I did my dissertation in Italy, he went to Italy with me,” Weaver said. “It was a whole big new adventure, he saved my life one time, I feel like I saved his life a couple of times, his name was Hawthorne.”
Well in Italy, Weaver studied at the Italian Guide Dog Institute on top of the work she was doing for her PhD, she explained that learning to see in a new country is very different than “seeing” in America.
She points out that the dogs are crucially important to the success of blind people across the world.
Currently due to COVID-19 there’s actually a shortage of guide dogs.
“There’s a little bit of a waiting list right now,” Weaver said, “social distancing how to be observed [in the training process].”
One person in Spokane is working to help with that shortage. That’s Taylor Jackson, a junior at Mt. Spokane High School.
“I know I definitely want to work with animals,” Jackson said. “I want to become a veterinarian and this is just one more thing that’s reinforcing that.”
Jackson is a puppy raiser. She takes the dog into school as part of the training and she said the whole school is supportive of the mission.
“Everyone in my school knows Forge is a working dog, he has a purpose and a job to do butted,” Jackson said.
Forge is Jackson's puppy. Jackson explained it’s tricky to use a guide dog even has a sighted person and she’s impressed how people are able to utilize them.
Weaver explained that when she attended Mead High School in the 80s, kids were not as supportive as they are now, and she's impressed that a high school student could do something so selfless for others.
Weaver's current dog is 10 years old, his name is Tag and she uses him every day to walk to the university she teaches at in Nacogdoches, Texas. She’s currently on the waiting list to be eligible for a new dog.
Tag will soon enjoy retirement, meaning he’ll get to live out the rest of his days as a pet living with his grandma Branda. Jamie will get a new dog, and life will move on, but her mom, Brenda Weaver says she could not be proud.
“At first when she was born, I was like 'I don’t know what to do with a blind child,'” Brenda said. “Through all the years we learned together, and then when she got her guide dogs I learned about them too, I just feel privileged for her to be my daughter, just this morning I told her how much I admired her.”
The Guide Dogs for the Blind organization in Spokane is currently looking for more puppy raisers and people to be involved.
Commitment levels can vary and they have full puppy raising opportunities available currently if that’s something you’re interested in.