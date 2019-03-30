SPOKANE, Wash. - Health officials say a late-season wave of influenza has spiked hospitalizations across the Inland Northwest during the last month.
The Spokesman-Review reports the virus is a different strain than what affected people earlier in the flu season.
According to the Spokane Regional Health District, while flu hospitalizations and deaths in Spokane County have been significantly lower than last year, March's numbers were the highest of any March in the past five years.
In Spokane this year, 420 people received flue treatment in a hospital. More than 100 of them have been within the last month, according to health district data.
Amy Ward, a nurse and infection prevention manager with Kootenai Health said flu hospitalizations were also up in her region. Officials with Panhandle District Health also said the flu season seems to be stretching longer than normal.