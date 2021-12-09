Leslie Lowe

Leslie Lowe is the Chief Meteorologist for the KHQ Weather Authority.

While the mountains continue to get hammered with snow, the valley floors will likely see just a few on and off snow showers trough out Thursday with daytime highs only reaching into the low 30's.

Our next system is a whopper and moves in overnight Friday into Saturday, bringing heavy snow and a travel nightmare  for mountain passes and much needed relief for local ski resorts through the weekend. While the mountains will get dumped on with snow, the valley floors will see the transition to rain by Saturday afternoon with daytime highs reaching into the upper 30's.  

