A series of storms moves into the Pacific Northwest, keeping things very active through the weekend and bringing the threat of difficult travel in the mountains.
TONIGHT-FRIDAY: Moderate to heavy snow is expected in the Cascades and northern and central Panhandle mountains. Numerous "winter storm warnings are in place for the Cascades, with 1-2 feet of snow expected above 3000 ft. Be prepared for snow covered roads and difficult travel. It is all about timing and temperatures for the valley floors (that's the Spokane CDA metro area). Be prepared for a slow Friday morning commute. Snow is likely to be heavier in CDA, with 1-3" of new snow to start the day and about a 1/2" for Spokane . We are looking to transition to a rain/snow mix and or just rain by the second half of the day. Winds have backed off a bit with the current track of this storm, however we are still expecting some winds to pick up by afternoon and gust 20-30 mph in Spokane and stronger gust to 35-40 mph from the Palouse to Pomeroy, the I-90 corridor between Moses Lake and Ritzville and the Blue mountains of Oregon.
FRIDAY NIGHT-SATURDAY: Moderate to heavy snow continues, with scattered chances of a rain/snow mix in the valleys. Winds will remain gusty. Again, making for difficult travel, especially in the mountains.
SUNDAY-MONDAY: Snow continues in the Cascades. Scattered chances of a rain/snow mix at the valley floors as daytime highs continue to climb into the 40's.
