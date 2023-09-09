PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University in Pullman opened a new student affinity center for students with disabilities.
The center is located in the Access Center in Room 223. It is designed for students to have a place to study, relax, mingle, and conduct meetings. The room has lounge and study spaces, coffee and freshly painted walls.
“What I hope the center will do is create a community where students feel comfortable meeting each other and sharing their challenges, accomplishments, and support for one another,” Mathew Jeffries, director of campus climate and community building in Student Affairs, said.
Second-year psychology major Monroe Amos said the Disabled Student Center will provide a great place for him to interact with others in the disabled student community.
“I’m really excited about the student center,” Amos said. “As a disabled person, it is very important to have a place where we can talk to others with disabilities about our shared experiences and provide support for one another as we navigate our disability and the world around us.”
Jeffries said he is excited to see how staff and students use the Disabled Student Center. When designing the center, flexibility in the physical space and its programs and services played a significant role.
“Everyone involved with planning the center worked really hard to make it a safe place for disabled people, both students and faculty, and I’m excited to see where we go with it and what we do,” Amos said.
The Disabled Student Center is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; all students, faculty, and staff are welcome to drop by. A grand opening celebration will take place on Oct. 17, 4-6 p.m.